By Aygul Salmanova

Iran's “Iran Air” Company will resume Tehran-Baku flights starting January 29.

Chairman of the board of Aysan Parvaz tourism company Mohsun Dashmalchi told Azertac that the company decided to increase the number of flights taking into account the tourist flow to Baku.

He said that Iran Air Company will carry out Tehran-Baku flights on the first and fourth day of the week in accordance with the agreement.

Meanwhile, Iran's Mahan AIR carries out Tehran-Baku flights on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Dashmalchi also mentioned that flights to Azerbaijan will be organized with “Qeşm AIR” airlines as well. Flights will be carried out not only from Tehran to Baku, but also from Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Urmia to Baku, in accordance with the agreement with "Qeshm AIR".

“Iran Air” national airline of Iran had suspended the operation of flights on Tehran-Baku-Tehran route on December, 2014.

Azerbaijan and Iran have had diplomatic relations since 1918. Iran recognized Azerbaijan’s independence in 1991, and diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992.

Two countries successfully cooperate in many areas, including agriculture, transport, tourism, industry and other spheres.

Azerbaijani and Iranian peoples enjoy the same cultural and religious traditions, and, most importantly, the geographical proximity play significant role in relations of the two nations.

Azerbaijan, known for its centuries-old history and outspoken hospitality, welcomes many travelers especially during the Novruz holiday traditionally marked in spring.

The colorful holiday accompanied by interesting traditions, customs and events have always been a sort of entertainment for many tourists from the neighboring countries, including Iran.

Alongside capital city Baku, Iranian tourists also took part in tours to tourist routes such as Lankarana, Lerik, Masalli, Gabala and Sheki.

