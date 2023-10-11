Armenia needs to choose whether coop or make territorial claims to its neighbors

11 October 2023 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

"Armenia today has to choose between regional cooperation and illegal and unjustified territorial claims to its neighbors," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an article published in the official press, Azernews reports.

According to FM, the foreign policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev within the framework of international law, based on national interests, has always included the principles of justice and humanism:

"Azerbaijan, showing strategic patience, has been negotiating to end the occupation of its territories, implement the decisions of international organizations, and ensure international law. It was these negotiations and tense processes on the diplomatic front that increased Azerbaijan's strength on the battlefield".

The Minister noted that the great victory won by the valiant Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev, including the restoration of Azerbaijan's full sovereignty over the Garabagh region within the framework of anti-terrorist measures on 19-20 September 2023, represents a glorious page in the history of Azerbaijan and created a new reality in the region:

"Now Armenia is forced to choose between regional cooperation and illegal and unjustified territorial claims to its territories. Of course, the role of the international community is also important in this issue. It is crucial that Armenia's attempts at revanchism receive no support and that there is no alternative to peace for the well-being of the region". Bayramov says.

---

