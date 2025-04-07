Ganja to hold scientific-practical seminar "Embodiment of National Traditions in Music"

7 April 2025 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A scientific and practical seminar on the topic "Embodiment of National Traditions in Music" will take place at Ganja State University on April 8, Azernews reports.

The seminar is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Ganja State University.

The main goal of the seminar is to convey the compositional traditions formed on the basis of the national roots to the younger generation, as well as to explore issues related to Azerbaijan's professional musical heritage.

As part of the seminar, there will be presentations by experts on this topic and a musical program.

The media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.