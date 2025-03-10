Arabian Nights: Fikrat Amirov's outstanding ballet enchants audience [PHOTOS]

10 March 2025 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has showcased Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" at Heydar Aliyev Palace, Azernews reports.

The ballet was presented within the first Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival.

The leading roles in the ballet were brought to life by Yulia Fershtandt (Scheherazade), and Ilya Manaenkov (Shahriyar).

The performance was conducted by Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, with choreography by Honored Artist Naila Nazirova and choral direction by Honored Artist Sevil Hajiyeva.

The ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" inspired by the timeless Arabian fairy tales, was first staged in 1979 in Baku at the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater.

The libretto was written by distinguished Azerbaijani writers Magsud Ibrahimbayov and Rustam Ibrahimbayov, while the artistic design was created by People's Artist Togrul Narimanbayov.

The ballet elegantly weaves together themes from the "Arabian Nights", presenting a vivid emotional palette that ranges between hatred and love.

Note that the first Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival was organized by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall.

The author of the idea and artistic director is the director of the Ganja Philharmonic, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.