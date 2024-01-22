Hurry up to win prizes joining CINEMO Mobil Film Festival [PHOTOS]

22 January 2024 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Mobile films are a growing creative industry, and despite the technological development of modern cinema, films shot using mobile phones are gaining momentum. Today, everyone has a mobile phone, making filmmaking accessible.

Mobile films are shown today even in large cinemas, and they make box office receipts, says the founder and director of the CINEMO Mobile Film Festival, Ruslan Sabirli, Azernews reports.

CINEMO Mobil Film Festival is held with the support of the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency as part of the Creative Week (Yaradıcı Həftə) organised by the Culture Ministry.

Anyone, regardless of age, can take part in the first CINEMO Mobil Film Festival by shooting a film on a mobile phone and registering it on the festival website.

The project is competitive in nature, and the jury will determine the winners from among the submitted films. Cash prizes await the winners. More information can be found on the festival website: www.cinemoff.com.

The winners of the festival will receive cash prizes in the following nominations:

Feature Film: first place – 2,000 AZN, second place – 1,500 AZN, third place – 1,200 AZN;

Documentary Film: first place – 1,500 AZN, second place – 1,200 AZN, third place – 1,000 AZN;

Social Video: first place – 1,200 AZN, second place – 1,000 AZN, third place – 800 AZN.

The last day for registration and film acceptance is January 31, 2024.

The terms of participation in the CINEMO Mobil Film Festival:

Anyone can take part in the festival;

Film must be shot on a mobile phone;

One participant can present any number of films;

One participant can present films in different categories;

One film can be submitted only to one of the categories;

Film shooting can be carried out on several mobile phones;

Additional equipment during filming - light, ronin, microphone, etc. - can be used;

Computer and editing software can be used during post-production;

Film can be posted on the official website of the festival and other Internet resources without paying the author;

Festival participant must register and send the film as a file;

Festival participant must register separately for each film;

Films sent without registration are not accepted for the festival;

Along with the film, the festival participant must send copies of identification (both sides) and state social security certificate, if available.

CINEMO Mobil Film Festival, which takes place under the slogan "Fikir çəkmə, Telefona çək!" aims at supporting the creative activity of youth, popularizing mobile film production among youth, increasing youth knowledge in the field of cinema, identifying talented mobile photographers and filmmakers, promoting social values through the wide possibilities of mobile film, establishing creative connections between young talents.

All questions can be asked by email or on the festival's social networks:

Mail: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cinemoff

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cinemoff/

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az and Turkic.world.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz