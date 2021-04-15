By Laman Ismayilova

Baku has hosted a closed award ceremony for the winners of the Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2020 beauty contest.

The project's chief coordinator, choreographer Ayla Mais told Trend that last year the beauty contest was held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic. So, the winners could not receive their awards. The awarding of the remaining 2020 winners is planned at subsequent events.

This year the final night was held in compliance with the quarantine rules.

The winners include Banu Shujai (Miss Azerbaijan) and Elchin Dadashov (Mister Azerbaijan).

The organizer and founder of the Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2020 contest is publicist Anela Ordukhanova. Miss & Mister Azerbaijan has been held annually since 1996.

Media partners are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz