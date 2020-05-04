By Laman Ismayilova

"My Little Prince" animated film by Azanfilm studio has reached the semifinal of the 8th Seoul Guro International Kids Film Festival (GUKIFF).

Founded in 2013, GUKIFF is striving to encourage young generations who will lead the film industry and support them to get various opportunities.

The main goal of the festival is to present the most outstanding films for children, youth, and families produced in all over the world. The final night of the GUKIFF 2020 will be held on July 2-8.

GUKIFF wants to introduce various genres of domestic and foreign films dealing with children, family, and dream themes.

"My Little Prince" film was inspired by the works of young artist Maryam Alakbarli, dedicated to the same name novel.

Maryam Alakbarli has nearly 30 works inspired by the French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s work "The Little Prince". These paintings were demonstrated in a number of prestigious exhibition halls. The animated film was created under the influence of these works.

A very talented creative team worked on the animated film, including director Arif Maharramov, scriptwriter Iman Ismayil, art director Elchin Efendiyev, designer Amil Guliyev, composer Azer Hajiaskarli and producer Mushfig Khatamov.

"The Little Prince" has captured the hearts of readers around the world since 1943. The novella is the most famous work of the French aristocrat, writer, poet, and pioneering aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupery. The tale was inspired by his experiences in the French Air Force.

After the outbreak of the World War II, Saint-Exupery escaped to North America. Despite personal upheavals and failing health, he produced almost half of the writings for which he would be remembered, including a tender tale of loneliness, friendship, love and loss in the form of a young prince visiting Earth.

Since its first publication, the novella was adapted to numerous art forms and media, including audio recordings, radio plays, live stage, film, television, ballet, and opera.

