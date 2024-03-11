Azerbaijan's digital transformation: navigating path to tech-savvy future

11 March 2024 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

In a recent press conference addressing the achievements of 2023 and outlining the goals for 2024, Shahin Aliyev, the advisor to the head of Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency, highlighted significant strides in the nation's digital landscape, Azernews reports.

A key focus of the discussion was the anticipation surrounding the adoption of the Digital Code and the Digital Development Concept.

One notable development mentioned by Aliyev is the approval of the "Rule on determining compliance with the requirements for technological equipment and software that state bodies should use in the field of evaluation and monitoring."

This decision, outlined in Cabinet of Ministers Decision No. 485 dated December 28, 2023, establishes a framework for assessing the technological infrastructure used by state bodies. To facilitate this process, an assessment working group has been formed, and official letters requesting relevant information have been dispatched to over 100 state institutions.

A crucial aspect of Azerbaijan's digital agenda involves the adoption of several strategic frameworks and legislation. Aliyev highlighted that the Information Management Strategy, Artificial Intelligence Strategy, E-Government Concept, and legislation related to digital documents are expected to be adopted in the current year.

However, Rashad Khaligov, the deputy head of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, shed light on a challenge the country currently faces in its digital transformation journey. Khaligov pointed out a shortage of specialists in the field of data analytics in Azerbaijan. During the press conference, he emphasised that cultivating expertise in this domain requires a cultural shift, often initiated by the private sector in response to market demands.

Khaligov noted, "This is, in itself, a culture. If we look at the experience in this field, initially, the private sector shapes specialists based on market demand. In our case, a culture of data reception has been formed in private entities. However, this is predominantly observed in a few large companies."

The push for digital literacy and the development of a skilled workforce in data analytics align with Azerbaijan's broader ambitions for technological advancement. As the nation strives to bridge the skills gap, it is clear that fostering a culture of innovation and technological proficiency is integral to realising its digital aspirations.

