Azerbaijan Fish Farm is world's very first Best Aquaculture Practices

13 September 2023 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Fish Farm LLC (AFF) has achieved a historic milestone as the world's very first Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certified Sturgeon Caviar Production Facility. The certification, announced by the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA), recognizes AFF's commitment to sustainability and solidifies its position as the world's first caviar farm to be awarded the BAP certification, Azernews reports.

Since its establishment in 2017, AFF has been at the forefront of innovative and sustainable fish breeding and caviar production in Azerbaijan, said Mike Berthet, GSA's market development representative in the UK. “We applaud Azerbaijan Fish Farm for becoming the first caviar farm to achieve BAP certification. This underscores their commitment to responsible practices and their dedication to environmental responsibility, social accountability, food safety, and animal welfare.”

AFF's approach to sustainable aquaculture seamlessly combines traditional and modern breeding techniques, exemplified by its utilization of the Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS), cage culture model, and advanced seaside tanks, ensuring optimal water quality and nutrition during incubation and early fish life stages and creating a stress-free growing environment. AFF's distinctive capability lies in its utilization of both freshwater from the Kura River and saltwater from the Caspian Sea. This unique combination mimics the natural habitat of sturgeons and is pivotal in ensuring the caviar's premium quality.

AFF is also distinguished by its commitment to eco-friendly practices and conservation efforts. The company organizes fish release events, releasing 10 sturgeons for every jar of caviar sold, contributing to the preservation of the highly endangered sturgeon populations endemic to the Caspian Sea. This exemplifies AFF's dedication to the ecosystem and sustains its brand promise.

Currently, Azerbaijan Fish Farm LLC exports its premium caviar to reputable markets including the USA, UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and more. With the BAP certification as a testament to its sustainability efforts, AFF reaffirms its commitment to responsible caviar production, setting an industry precedent and bolstering Azerbaijan's prominence on the global aquaculture stage.

About Best Aquaculture Practices

Best Aquaculture Practices is a third-party certification program developed by the Global Seafood Alliance, an international, nonprofit trade association headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., USA, dedicated to advancing environmentally and socially responsible seafood practices through education, advocacy, and third-party assurances. Through the development of its Best Aquaculture Practices and Best Seafood Practices certification standards, GSA has become the leading standards-setting organization for seafood.

