SOCAR and Turkish FC Galatasaray sign sponsorship agreement

31 July 2023 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

A sponsorship agreement has been signed between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Turkish football club Galatasaray, Azernews reports.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex.

The total value of the three-year sponsorship deal is 15 million euros.

In accordance with the agreement, in the 2023/24 season, Galatasaray will play in all official club tournaments held under the auspices of UEFA (including the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League), with the SOCAR logo on the uniform.

It should be noted that SOCAR also received the right to use the expression “Energy sponsor of the Galatasaray football team” in the media.

---

