Political consultations held between Azerbaijani and Georgian Foreign Ministries

20 June 2023 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Another political consultation was held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

As Azernews reports with reference to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the delegation of Azerbaijan was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and that of Georgia by First Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia.

First, the delegation arrived at the Heydar Aliyev Park in Tbilisi, visited the monument to the great leader erected in the park, laid wreaths and flowers. The delegation also visited the monument erected in memory of the people who died for the territorial integrity and independence of Georgia on Heroes' Square and laid flowers at it.

During the meeting, the current relations between the two countries were considered, the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the political, socio-economic, humanitarian and other fields of mutual interest were discussed. The importance of the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Georgia in terms of the development of economic relations, the contribution of the Azerbaijani-Georgian cooperation in the region was noted, and the importance of the trilateral format of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia cooperation was emphasized.

Khalaf Khalafov informed the interlocutor about the new realities in the region after the 44-day Patriotic War, the efforts and steps of Azerbaijan to implement the peace agenda in the South Caucasus region. In this context, the initiatives of the leadership and the government of Georgia were especially noted. Also, the reconstruction and construction work carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, projects implemented in the direction of returning the population to their native lands, as well as the steps taken by Azerbaijan to reintegrate the Armenian population of Karabakh and the subversive actions of Armenia in connection with this, were brought to the attention.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Lasha Darsalia touched upon the importance of mutual cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Georgia, and hailed the activities of the embassies of both countries.

During the meeting, the importance of further strengthening friendly and good-neighborly strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia was emphasized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz