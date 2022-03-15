By Trend

The total nominal income of the population of Azerbaijan amounted to 9.28 million manat ($5.4 million) in January-February 2022, the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the committee, this amount increased by 15.7 percent compared to January-February 2021.

The nominal per capita income in Azerbaijan has risen by 15.3 percent over the year and reached 925 manat ($544.4).

