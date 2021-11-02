By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the UN have discussed recovery and sustainable development in the post-pandemic period.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and UN Development Coordinator Office for Europe and Central Asia Regional Director Gwi-Yeop Son on November 1.

The parties also focused on strengthening cooperation on the implementation of the framework document for 2021-25.

"During the meeting with the regional director of UN Development Coordination Office for Europe and Central Asia Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, we discussed strengthening cooperation on the implementation of the Framework Document for 2021-2025, as well as recovery and sustainable development in the post-pandemic period," the minister wrote on his official Twitter page.

It should be noted that the UN and Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry signed the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2021-25 in March. The Cooperation Framework, fully compliant with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is based on the principles of human rights, gender equality, sustainable development, resilience, and responsibility, including socio-economic development priorities, and will cover entire Azerbaijan.

The UNSDCF is the fifth UN-Azerbaijan cooperation framework and is based on an analysis of Azerbaijan’s progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The implementation of the cooperation framework puts the UN development system reform into practice, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and joint action in the delivery of all development results.

