Azerbaijan has temporarily restricted the import of products of animal origin from Somerset County (UK), Trend reports on Sept.24 citing the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency (FSA).

According to the agency, the restriction was imposed due to detecting spongiform encephalopathy in farm animals from Somerset.

A temporary ban on the import of genetic materials, products from it, as well as feed containing animal protein and bone meal was introduced.

To strengthen control measures, FSA sent an appeal to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee with the aim of taking measures in connection with vehicles entering Azerbaijan from the UK.

