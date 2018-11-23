By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The International Bureau of Exhibitions (BIE) will select the capital of the World Expo 2025 on November 23.

Voting will take place at the 164th General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau in Paris. Three countries are candidates for Expo 2025: Azerbaijan (Baku), Japan (Osaka) and Russia (Yekaterinburg).

The winner will be determined by secret ballot. According to the International Exhibitions Bureau’s regulations, the city with two thirds or more votes will be chosen as a host. If none of the candidates is elected in the first round, the two cities with the majority of votes will pass to the second round, which will be decisive.

Before the voting, the nominated cities will present their plans for hosting the exhibition to the members of the bureau.

First, a delegation from Azerbaijan, then the Japanese and Russian delegations will deliver speeches.

It is expected that the voting will begin after 18:00.

If Baku is chosen, then the World Expo 2025 will be held within six months from May 2- November 2, 2025. It will be the first World Exhibition of the International Exhibitions Bureau to be organized in South Caucasus.

The exhibition’s topic will be “Developing human capital, building a better future”.

World Expos, known officially as International Registered Exhibitions, is organized every five years. They can last up to six months, and international participants can build their own pavilions on the Expo site. The themes of World Expos are designed to raise awareness of and find responses to universal challenges of our time.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the BIE since 2008. Its first Expo participation since gaining independence in 1991 was at World Expo 2000 in Hannover. The Azerbaijani pavilions at World Expo 2015 Milan and Specialised Expo 2017 Astana were among the most popular in terms of visitor numbers.

The most recent World Expo was held in the city of Milan, Italy, in 2015, under the theme “Feeding the Planet, Energy for Life”. For the first time, Azerbaijan participated in this Expo with its national pavilion. More than three million people visited Azerbaijan’s pavilion at Expo Milano 2015.

Azerbaijan’s national pavilion was of great interest to the participants of Antalya EXPO 2016 World Botanical Expo held in Turkey.

At the EXPO 2017 in Astana, the country was represented by a pavilion prepared on the basis of the concept of “Land of Energy – energy from the past to future”.

The next World Expo will take place in Dubai (UAE) between October 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021 under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews' staff journalist

