23 April 2023 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have captured three medals at the European Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

Eldaniz Azizli and Taleh Mammadov bagged silver medals for Azerbaijan in the 55kg and 63kg weight class respectively. Sabah Shariati added another silver to Azerbaijan’s medal haul in the 130kg weight category.

