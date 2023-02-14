Azerbaijani sports federations discuss preparations for Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games [PHOTO]

14 February 2023 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Heads of sports federations of Azerbaijan have discussed preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games, Azernews reports.

The 2024 Summer Olympics (Paris-2024) is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024, in Paris.

First, Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov expressed his gratitude to Baku City Circle and sports federations for their active participation in the aid campaign for earthquake victims in Turkiye, organized at Heydar Aliyev Sports and Exhibition Complex.

The minister also touched upon the issues of preparation for the Paris-2024 Olympics, technical regulation on the sports competitions in Azerbaijan, work on the 2023 European Games to be held in Poland from June 21 to July 2 as well as the celebration of the Day of Physical Culture and Sports on March 5 and Sports Week in Azerbaijan.

The meeting discussed medical provisions for 2023, the Unified Sports Classification for 2023-2024, licensing of athletes and coaches, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation's educational programs for professional coaches, new opportunities for students of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports.

Heads of sports federations drew attention to seminars for Olympic sports complexes, children and youth sports schools, sports federations, and coaches and proposed new initiatives aimed at the development of sports in Azerbaijan.

The projects Tekan and Baku City Circuit as well as the strategy of the International Olympic Committee for 2020-2024 and the sports calendar were also presented as part of the meeting.

The event was followed by the awarding ceremony of sportsmen with badges and certificates.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz