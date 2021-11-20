By Trend

Belarusian gymnasts won gold medal in men's team trampoline competition scoring 180.690 at the finals of the 35th FIG World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

The silver medal went to the Japanese team (178.335 points), while the Russian team (169.550 points) grabbed the bronze medal.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition. Azerbaijan is represented at the World Championship by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Fifteen sets of awards will be played at the World Championship in Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz