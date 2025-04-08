United States deploys MQ-4C Triton reconnaissance drones on Okinawa Island

8 April 2025 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Several large American MQ-4C Triton unmanned reconnaissance drones will be deployed indefinitely at the U.S. Air Force base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, Azernews reports.

This move is intended to enhance the ability to gather intelligence in the area surrounding Japan's remote islands in the East China Sea.

From May to October of last year, MQ-4C Triton drones were already deployed in Okinawa, where they primarily operated in the Taiwan Strait. They were also temporarily stationed at the U.S. Air Force Base Misawa in northern Japan.

The MQ-4C Triton drones, which are approximately 15 meters long with a wingspan of nearly 40 meters, can collect intelligence from an altitude of over 18,000 meters for up to 24 hours.

The MQ-4C Triton is a key part of the U.S. Navy's surveillance capabilities, offering advanced maritime reconnaissance. With its high-altitude, long-endurance capabilities, the Triton plays a crucial role in monitoring vast ocean areas, making it essential for strategic military operations and maintaining regional security. Its deployment in Okinawa highlights the growing focus on the East China Sea, a region that has seen increasing tensions in recent years.