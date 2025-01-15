Israeli media alleges Iran behind assassination attempt against leader of Azerbaijani Jewish community

15 January 2025 02:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azernews reports that sources in the Jewish community claim that Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were behind the assassination attempt, according to the Israeli media.

The Azerbaijani State Security Service (SSS) has prevented a terrorist act aimed at assassinating a high-ranking representative of the Jewish community of Azerbaijan by arresting two suspects - Azerbaijani citizen Agil Aslanov and Georgian citizen Jeyhun Ismayilov - who were offered a $200,000 bounty for the murder.

