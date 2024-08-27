SpaceX postponed launch of Polaris Dawn mission due to helium leak

27 August 2024 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The American company SpaceX postponed the launch of the Polaris Dawn commercial mission for a day due to the discovery of a helium leak, Azernews reports.

"The teams are conducting a more thorough check of the helium leak. The launch will take place no earlier than Wednesday, August 28," the publication notes.

The next launch window, as indicated on the SpaceX website, will open at the John F. Kennedy Space Center (Florida) at 03:38 local time (11:38 Baku time).

As part of the Polaris Dawn mission, for the first time in history, non-professional astronauts are to be spacewalked. The crew included billionaire Jared Isaacman, pilot, retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Scott Poteet and engineers Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon.

---

