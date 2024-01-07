UK to invest more than $381m in production of uranium fuel

7 January 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

The UK plans to invest 300 million pounds (more than 381 million dollars) to launch its own production of high-grade low-enriched uranium fuel (HALEU) for nuclear reactors, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the British government.

It is noted that the UK will become the first country in Europe to launch such production. The investment will help provide the country with up to 24 GW of nuclear energy by 2050, which accounts for a quarter of the kingdom's total electricity consumption. The first uranium fuel production plant is planned to be launched by 2030.

HALEY enriched uranium is used for small-capacity nuclear power plants.

