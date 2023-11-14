Renewable energy set to account for 85 pct in Vietnam in 2050

14 November 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Vietnam aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the primary energy supply to around 85 percent in 2050, Vietnam News reported Tuesday, citing Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Hong Thai, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Coal-derived power will be completely phased out by 2050 in the Southeast Asian country. Gas-derived power, meanwhile, is expected to become the core part of the energy mix by 2030 but will be gradually superseded by hydrogen by 2050, the report cited Khanh Duc Hoang, a representative from the Institute of Energy, as saying.

Nguyen Quang Minh, director of Power Market Development Research and Training Center, said renewable energy would become mainstream in Vietnam in the long term, but it would be not the case in the short- and medium-term because traditional energy still takes a large share of the pie.

According to Vietnam's National Power Development Plan VIII, the share of renewable energy in the energy mix is expected to increase from 26 percent to 62 percent from 2023 to 2050. Hydropower will move in the opposite direction, from 28 percent to 6 percent.

Gas-derived power will increase from 11 percent in 2023 to 25 percent in 2030, then decrease gradually to 8 percent by 2050.

