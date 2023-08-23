Revenue Service seizes 9.3 kg of Ketamine from Ukrainian citizen at Tbilisi Airport

23 August 2023 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Customs officers of the Georgian Revenue Service seized 9.3 kilograms of Ketamine from a Ukrainian citizen at the Tbilisi International Airport in Georgia’s capital, the body said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Service said its professionals had discovered the material bundled in three packages of polyethylene bags following a search of the individual’s luggage, with the items found in a concealed compartment.

The body also said the case had been handed over to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for further action.

