20 August 2023 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Natural Disaster and Emergencies Agency of Turkey (AFAD).

The epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred around 10:05 a.m. local time, was in the Goksun district of Kahramanmaras, at a depth of 22.17 km.

According to information, there is no damage or casualties.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz