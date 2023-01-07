Turkmenistan-Georgia trade turnover down

7 January 2023 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Georgia's trade turnover with Turkmenistan decreased slightly from January through November 2022, Trend reports referring to the National Statistical Committee of Georgia.

According to the statistics, the total trade turnover between Georgia and Turkmenistan in the reporting period reached $176 million - an decrease of 11.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($198.8 million).

Turkmen exports to Georgia from January through November 2022 amounted to $159 million, which is 15.6 percent less than the same period in 2021 ($188.5 million).

During this period, Turkmenistan increased imports from Georgia by 66.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021 ($10.3 million) - up to $17.2 million.

