Russian, Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers may meet in January

2 January 2023 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

According to a statement released following a phone contact between Mevlut Cavushoglu and Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, the foreign ministers of Turkiye, Russia, and Syria may meet in trilateral fashion in the second half of January, Azernews reports citing Daily Sabah.

The recent gathering of the defense ministers of the three nations in Moscow was a topic of conversation between Cavushoglu and Lavrov.

For the first formal meetings with Syrian authorities in 11 years, Minister Hulusi Akar traveled to Russia alongside the director of Turkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Hakan Fidan.

Both Russia and Turkey are participating in the conflict in Syria, with Moscow helping the Damascus government against its opponents with Iran and Ankara supporting the opposition.

