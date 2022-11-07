Georgian PM to participate in UN Climate Change Conference

7 November 2022 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili will participate in the United Nations 27th Climate Change Conference in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, the government administration said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Garibashvili is set to address the world leaders, participating in the World Leaders Summit, to discuss ways to overcome the challenges caused by climate change.

The head of the government departed for Egypt with the delegation, including the Georgian foreign minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Revaz Javelidze, the head of the government administration.

The Conference will take place from Sunday to November 18, with the heads of state governments attending the Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit on Monday and Tuesday, and the ministers participating in a “high-level” segment from November 15 to 18.

