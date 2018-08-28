By Trend

The "Trade and economic mechanisms and humanitarian directions of the Kyrgyz-Russian interregional cooperation" panel discussion has taken place in Bishkek, Kabar agency reported.

The event was attended by representatives of state bodies and the expert community of Kyrgyzstan.

The panel discussion covered such issues as analysis of existing programs, decisions and agreements at the level of the regions of Kyrgyzstan and Russia: the search for best practices, as well as potential areas of trade and economic cooperation of specific regions of Kyrgyzstan and Russia: agriculture, labor migration, investment.

Political Scientist Denis Berdakov noted that, 2018 is the year of "regional development" in Kyrgyzstan, within the framework of which the programs for the development of each region, city, village should be worked out with a clear vision of medium-term and long-term goals of improvement of quality of life of the population.

"The Russian Federation is the main consumer of agricultural products of Kyrgyz villages, and the great number of workers from the regions of Kyrgyzstan set out to Russia in order to get paid seasonal work, whose remittances provide consumer demand in the regions of Kyrgyzstan. Taking this into account, it is extremely productive to analyze the existing trade, economic, educational ties of the regions of Kyrgyzstan with regions of Russia and on the basis of best practices, as well as taking into account the specifics of each region (what it produces, what demographic situation it has, what are its needs) and partnership links in the area of industrial cooperation, to establish long-term programs of interregional cooperation at the level of regions, cities, regions of the two countries," he said.

The event was organized by the "Eurasians – New Wave" Foundation.

