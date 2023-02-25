Azerbaijani oil prices surge

25 February 2023 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $83.77 per barrel on February 24, increasing by 82 cents compared to the previous price, Azernews reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $82.04 per barrel, up by 82 cents compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on February 24 equaled $45.78 per barrel, growing by 88 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by 91 cents compared to the previous price and made up $81.85 per barrel.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz