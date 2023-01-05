Azernews.Az

Thursday January 5 2023

Azerbaijani gas covers about 27 pct of Bulgaria's needs

5 January 2023 13:17 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani gas covers about 27 pct of Bulgaria's needs
Ayya Lmahamad
Ayya Lmahamad
Read more

The volume of Azerbaijani natural gas supplied through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) covers about 27 percent of Bulgaria's needs, Azernews reports per Bulgarian media.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more