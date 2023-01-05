Gas export to Romania: Azerbaijan expands geography of supplies

5 January 2023 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Romania has started to receive Azerbaijani gas from January 1, 2023, Azernews reports.

The supplies are carried out under the deal signed between Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Romania’s Romgaz SA on December 16, 2022.

In keeping with the contract, Romania will receive 4.2 million cubic meters of gas per day and 300 million cubic meters per quarter.

The deal provides for the planned transportation of natural gas from the Greece-Komotini exit point of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, the European branch of the Southern Gas Corridor, through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria starting January 1, 2023.

The contract, which ensures the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to a new customer in Europe, serves Azerbaijan's strategic objectives to diversify gas supplies within the framework of bilateral partnerships with various European countries.

Azerbaijan and Romania are cooperating in various spheres of the economy. The two countries established diplomatic relations on June 19, 1992. The embassy of Romania in Azerbaijan was opened on November 3, 1998, and the embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania on May 19, 2001.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $215.5 million in 2021, with exports amounting to $120.5 million, and imports to $94.9 million.

