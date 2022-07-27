Gas supplies from Azerbaijan's offshore Shah Deniz deposit to Turkiye to be suspended in August

27 July 2022 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Supplies from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz deposit, which is among the world’s largest gas-condensate ones, to Turkiye will be suspended in August, Azernews reports per BOTAS company.

The company reported that the gas transportation to Turkiye's national gas distribution network from the Turkgozu entry point will be impossible from August 14 to August 28 due to the maintenance work on Shah Deniz-Turkiye (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) gas pipeline.

"No problems on the supply and demand balance are expected in the national gas distribution network due to the maintenance work," the company stated.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye collaborate in a variety of economic sectors and have completed major energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP. Turkiye imports Azerbaijani natural gas through the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and TANAP. Azerbaijan supplies gas to Turkiye only from the Shah Deniz field.

The contract on the development of the Shah Deniz gas field was signed in 1996. Shareholders of the Shah Deniz project are BP (operator, 28.8 percent), TPAO (19 percent), AzSD (10 percent), SGC Upstream (6.7 percent), and PETRONAS (15.5 percent), LUKOIL (10 percent), and NICO (10 percent).

The South Caucasus Pipeline was built to transport Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas to Georgia and Turkey. The pipeline begins near Baku at the Sangachal terminal. It follows the BTC crude oil pipeline route through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Turkey, where it connects to the Turkish gas distribution system. Since late 2006, the pipeline has been transporting gas from Shah Deniz Stage 1 to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and, beginning in July 2007, Turkey.

