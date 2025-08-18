Arabic language celebrated for Its cultural and global significance in Azerbaijan

18 August 2025 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Arabic language, one of humanity’s oldest and most important languages, has long been admired for its virtues and unique qualities. Allah has endowed this language with exceptional features, and it was chosen as the language of the Holy Quran.

Azernews reports that this view was expressed by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, Issam bin Saleh Al-Jutaily, during the opening ceremony of “Arabic Language Month” at Baku State University. The ambassador highlighted that Arabic has contributed to cultural and scientific achievements and remains a cornerstone of humanity’s cultural diversity. Today, it is among the most widely spoken languages in the world, with over one billion speakers.

Ambassador Al-Jutaily noted that Arabic has been one of the official languages of the United Nations General Assembly since 1973, reflecting its strength, influence, and global reach.

“Saudi Arabia places great importance on the Arabic language and has undertaken its preservation and development. Article 1 of the Kingdom’s Constitution recognizes Arabic as the state language. In the Saudi Vision 2030, the language is emphasized as a key element of national identity,” he said.

Under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the King Salman International Center for Arabic Language was established, operating on regional and global levels to preserve and promote Arabic. The Center plays a crucial role in enriching Arabic content across various fields.

The “Arabic Language Month,” organized by the King Salman International Center for Arabic Language and hosted by Baku State University and Eurasian University, reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to promoting the language and introducing its beauty to diverse peoples.

In the medieval era, Azerbaijani scholars, writers, and poets produced valuable works in Arabic, contributing significantly to the enrichment of Islamic culture. Encouragingly, Arabic continues to attract great interest in Azerbaijan today. Currently, the language is taught in ten general education schools and six prestigious universities in the country.

“We believe that the Arabic language will continue to serve as a bridge between cultures and peoples. It will contribute to knowledge, identity formation, cultural diversity, dialogue, and world peace. Moreover, it will strengthen human connections between our countries and peoples,” said Ambassador Issam bin Saleh Al-Jutaily.