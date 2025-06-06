Embassy of Sudan receives holiday greetings from the Sudanese community

6 June 2025 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in Baku, Mr. Mustafa Abdelhaleem Mahmud, hosted a reception at the embassy’s premises on Friday. Azernews reports that members of the Sudanese community and Sudanese students studying at Azerbaijani universities attended the event.

Mr. Mustafa Abdelhaleem extended his holiday congratulations to the participants and congratulated the people of Sudan on the major victories of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the crushing defeats inflicted during the recent uprising, which culminated in the final liberation of the capital, Khartoum. He emphasized that the ongoing military operations in Sudan are expected to end soon.

During the meeting, the Chargé d’Affaires praised Sudan-Azerbaijan relations and highlighted the strong efforts being made to develop and expand these ties in all fields for the benefit of the two brotherly nations. He also highly appreciated the fruitful meeting held in April of the previous year between His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025.

He further praised Azerbaijan’s experience and emphasized that Sudan’s relations with Azerbaijan are developing and flourishing in all areas, particularly in reconstruction and sustainable development, with Sudan aiming to benefit from Azerbaijan’s development expertise.

Sudanese Embassy – Baku