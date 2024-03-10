Kazakhstan eager to expedite peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia - President Tokayev

10 March 2024 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan is interested in the soonest conclusion of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an interview with "Azerbaijan" newspaper before his state visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"Today, we witness the vibrant revival of Karabakh. Significant creative endeavors are underway in the region, encompassing the development of transportation, social amenities, and tourist infrastructure. Construction projects include airports, hotels, residential buildings, and schools, contributing to the region's growth and progress.

Certainly, we couldn't overlook this commendable endeavor. While visiting Baku in August 2022, I announced the construction of the Kurmangazy Center for Children's Creative Development in Fuzuli as a heartfelt gift from the people of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

The agenda for my present visit includes the official inauguration of the center. Undoubtedly, this establishment will serve as another emblem of the friendship, brotherhood, and mutual support shared between our nations and peoples.

I wish to reiterate our companies' keen interest in contributing to the rejuvenation of Karabakh. I extend my gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for granting a project to the Kazakh company for constructing the Central District Hospital in Fuzuli. We anticipate more such collaborative projects involving companies from Kazakhstan in the near future.

I firmly believe that through our collective endeavors, Karabakh will flourish anew, serving as a testament to Azerbaijan's visionary policies. The revitalization of the region's infrastructure will not only foster the development of Azerbaijan but also benefit the broader South Caucasus region.

In addition, I would like to note that Kazakhstan is interested in concluding a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia as soon as possible.

As an initiator and supporter of international peacekeeping initiatives, Kazakhstan is ready to support any efforts aimed at peaceful and stable development of the entire Eurasian region," the president said.

