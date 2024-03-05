Ashgabat to host OTS Council of Elders

5 March 2024 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

The 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organisation of Turkic States will be held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on March 11-13, Azernews reports.

Hasan Hasanov will represent Azerbaijan in the Council of Elders.

It is worth noting that the last, 14th meeting of the OTS Council of Elders was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in October 2023.

Members of the Council of Elders discussed the upcoming Summit of the OTS to be convened in Astana on November 3, 2023, as well as various areas of cooperation undertaken within the framework of the OTS.

Moreover, the Secretariat informed the Council about the realisation of their recommendations put forth in their last meeting held in Bishkek in August 2022 as well.

