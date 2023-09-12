Azerbaijani Parliament's Speaker gets acquainted with Azerbaijani Language & Culture Center in Bulgaria [PHOTOS]

12 September 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova visited the Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center at Sofia University on the sideline of her official visit to Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

The Speaker was given detailed information about the Center's activities. She also presented the Center books published by the Parliament on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev.

"Presenting the book "Garabagh Before and After Occupation" to the Center, Sahiba Gafarova filled in the participants about the destruction and atrocities committed by Armenia in cities and districts of Azerbaijan during the 30-year invasion.

Besides, Sahiba Gafarova also met with Bulgarian students studying the Azerbaijani language and left a note in the Centre’s commemorative book.

