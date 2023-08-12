Residents of Khankend unveil lies of Armenian propaganda over humanitarian crisis in Garabagh [VIDEO]

12 August 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Residents of Azerbaijan's Garabagh continue to unveil the lies of Armenian propaganda over the so-called "humanitarian crisis" in Garabagh, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the residents.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev shared one of these videos on his personal account on X (Twitter) and noted that he is very happy that young Armenians sing and dance. He underscored that his heart fills with joy and pride for Azerbaijan, where all ethnic minorities live in peace and harmony. The conflict is over, Armenia cannot change the course of history.

Every time I see Armenian wedding parties videos from Khankendi, these happy young Armenians singing & dancing, my heart fills with joy and pride for my country 🇦🇿, where all ethnic minorities live in peace and harmony. The conflict is over, 🇦🇲cannot change the course of history https://t.co/WwenZCSTec — Rahman Mustafayev (@rahman2609m) August 11, 2023

---

