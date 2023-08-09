MP: Armenian propaganda may not tarnish Azerbaijan-West relations

9 August 2023 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

On social networks, Armenians constantly complain that Azerbaijanis and Azerbaijani media are allegedly promoting hatred against Armenians. They do not miss any opportunity to show Azerbaijanis in a bad light. Observing the behaviour of such people on social networks, one can claim that they are organised and controlled from one centre.

Besides, ordinary Armenians in social media and Armenian state and private media outlets carry out active propaganda not only against the Azerbaijani state but also against Azerbaijanis. Armenians continue to spread hatred against Azerbaijan both on social networks and in the traditional media organizations they have. They even started a hashtag on the Twitter social network about imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan, as well.

In a comment for AZERNEWS on the issue, the Member of Parliament Fazil Mustafa emphasized that this is the traditional form of propaganda of Armenians. In order to cover up the crimes they have committed against the Azerbaijanis, they create propaganda in such a direction. This is also related to their desire to take advantage in the field of information and they can achieve it to a certain extent.

“This is not an issue that reflects reality, because no systematic work is being done on hatred of Armenians in Azerbaijan. On the contrary, the Armenians themselves carried out systematic hatred propaganda against Azerbaijanis. Besides, massive brutalities were committed in Garabagh and all Azerbaijanis abhor this brutality. This is not about hatred of Armenians,” the MP said.

As for the target audience, he opined that such kind of propaganda information is not diverted to the local audience. Fazil Mustafa mentioned that local Armenians do not need such propaganda, because they have carried out such propaganda for dozens of years.

“Here, the target audience is actually not the Armenians themselves. Because Armenians have been poisoned for many years. They don't need a new poison. This is to change the public opinion of people living in a foreign country, and the opinion of officials holding certain positions in foreign countries. It is done for this purpose and it is one of the certain methods and therefore we must seriously carry out our counter-propaganda to prevent it,” he said.

Responding to the question, of whether Armenian can cause any pressure on Azerbaijan through such propaganda, he said that it is not realistic. The MP pointed out that Armenians can only develop public opinions.

“I don't expect it to create any pressure, but it can create public opinion. When the opinion turns against us, it will express itself in future decisions. Therefore, we should prevent the creation of any opinion against us, the formation of a negative opinion as much as possible. We must take proactive steps. Otherwise, it would be wrong to expect that something will change in the world with such Armenian propaganda,” he noted.

He also touched on the sanctions which Armenians discuss too much and emphasized that it is not new intention. Armenians has tried to hinder the projects carried out by the Azerbaijani government but they have not achieved anything and they will not achieve either.

“They have been trying to hinder the projects implemented by Azerbaijan for 30 years with anti-Azerbaijani propaganda. When you have a strong state, you can overcome them. On the other hand, Azerbaijan has followed a smart path in foreign policy and is able to maintain balance. As a result, we have such good cooperation with countries where Armenian propaganda is strong and it is developing at a high level. From this point of view, it is not believable that our activities and economic cooperation are being boycotted or harmed in this direction in any way. I believe that it is impossible to do this, because Azerbaijan has already confirmed its strength and is a country that is taken seriously in the international arena,” the Azerbaijani MP added.

