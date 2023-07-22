Economy Minister congratulates Azerbaijani media representatives

22 July 2023 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov congratulated the media representatives on the occasion of the National Press Day in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Minister.

The Minister noted that mass media plays an essential role in educating society, shaping public opinion, and promoting national and moral values. He added congratulations to the media representatives and wished them success and accomplishments in their important work.

July 22 marks the National Press Day in Azerbaijan.

