Global Forum themed New Media during Fourth Industrial Revolution to be held in Shusha

21 July 2023 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Global Media Forum themed ‘New Media during the Fourth Industrial Revolution' to kick off in Shusha on July 22, Azernews reports.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is transforming the way we create, exchange, and distribute value, and it is impacting the way we communicate, learn, entertain ourselves, and relate to one another. To explore the implications of this revolution, the Global Media Forum is hosting a themed event in Shusha on July 22nd: “New Media during the Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is driven largely by the convergence of digital, biological, and physical innovations. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, genome editing, augmented reality, robotics, and 3-D printing are rapidly changing the way humans interact with the world. This revolution is impacting institutions, industries, and individuals, and it is creating both challenges and opportunities.

At the Global Media Forum, experts will discuss the implications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution for new media. They will explore how new media can be used to fight poverty and inequality, reinvent labor, skills, and production, increase financial services and investment, modernize agriculture and agro-industries, and improve health care and human capital.

The forum will also focus on the ethical implications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It will explore how to ensure that the benefits of new media are shared equitably, and how to ensure that new media is used responsibly and in line with human values.

The Global Media Forum is a unique opportunity to explore the implications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution for new media. Join us in Shusha on July 22nd to discuss the opportunities and challenges of new media during this revolutionary time.

120 media subjects representing 50 countries, officials, and more than 250 guests will participate in the meeting.

After the opening ceremony, the forum will continue with sessions. Within the framework of the global forum, it is planned to hold several side events such as exhibitions and training.

