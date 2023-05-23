King of Morocco sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

23 May 2023 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

King of Morocco Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

To His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency, dear brother.

At a time when the Republic of Azerbaijan is celebrating the Independence Day, I am very pleased to extend our sincerest congratulations, as well as wishes for the strong health and happiness on behalf of the people of Morocco and on my own behalf. Also, under your wise leadership, I wish the people of Azerbaijan great progress and prosperity.

Excellency, I am confident that, you are just as interested as I am in strengthening close fraternal relations between our countries, progressing our cooperation in all the fields for the benefits of the mutual prosperity of our peoples.

Sincerely,

Mohammed VI,

King of Morocco



