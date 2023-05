4 May 2023 21:07 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the progress of construction at the secondary school named after academician Mehdi Mehdizade in the city of Jabrayil.

The head of state was informed of the works done in the school building.

The construction of the 960-seat school started in October, 2021.

