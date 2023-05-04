President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated 330 kV “Jabrayil” junction substation [PHOTOS]

4 May 2023 20:31 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the 330 kV “Jabrayil” junction substation.

The head of state was informed of the work done.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the 330/110 kV “Jabrayil” junction substation was held on May 26 last year with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the substation.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, a large-scale tree planting campaign was held around the “Jabrayil” junction substation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz