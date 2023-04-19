Lachin International Airport will stimulate the socio-economic development of region - AAYDA [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

19 April 2023 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

The project of restoration of internal roads of Lachin city is being implemented quickly and with quality by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA), Azernews reports, citing AAYDA.

AAYDA noted that the roads are 59 km long, have 2 traffic lanes, and each of lane is 3-3.5 meters wide. The width of the embankment under the project is 8-15 meters.

AAYDA said reconstruction works are planned to be completed in the near future. For this purpose, the required number of manpower has been deployed to the area.

With the restoration of the internal roads of Lachin City, modern road infrastructure will be established in the city territory enabling future residents of the city and guests visiting the city to travel easily.

Besides that ground, drilling and blasting works related to the construction of Lachin International Airport, which was laid on August 16, 2021, with the participation of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, are being carried out by the Azerbaijan Highways State Agency as well.

Lachin International Airport, built in the territory of Gorchu village of Lachin district, will be the highest airport in Azerbaijan above sea level.

We should note that the distance from Lachin International Airport to Lachin City is 38.1 km, to Shusha City is 75.0 km, and to Kalbajar City is 59.2 km.

“The construction of Lachin International Airport will stimulate the socio-economic development of the region in general and will increase the tourism potential,” AAYDA added.

