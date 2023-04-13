Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry calls on France to refrain from claims inciting provocations

13 April 2023 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the French government to refrain from statements that incite Armenia to further provocations and support revanchist forces, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The Foreign Ministry made the remarks in a response to the statement of French Europe and the Foreign Ministry on April 12 supporting Armenia in connection with the provocation of the Armenian side on April 11 against Azerbaijani positions located in the direction of Lachin District.

“France, which did not judge Armenia's aggression and occupation policy while acting as a mediator in the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict for nearly 25 years, did not try to resolve the conflict, and carried out a smear campaign against our country after Azerbaijan ended the occupation and resolved the conflict on its own, has once again demonstrated an unfair position with this statement,” the ministry pointed out.

The ministry stressed that the statement of France, which calls on the importance of unilateral respect to the territorial integrity of Armenia, which hasn’t called on Armenia to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and hasn’t demanded Armenia to withdraw the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan per the Trilateral statement and the outcome of the Prague meeting attended by the French President, is an example of the country’s bias against Azerbaijan.

---

