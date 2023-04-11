Operational situation is under full control of Azerbaijan Army Units - MoD

11 April 2023 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

On April 11, the Armenian armed forces units subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army's positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region in order to commit a provocation, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

According to the ministry, the provocation of the Armenian side is being resolutely suppressed as a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen.

"The Armenian armed forces units suffered significant losses as a result of the retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

Currently, the Armenians, using mortars and large-caliber weapons, are subjecting to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions.

Necessary steps are being taken to suppress the firing positions of the opposing side," the mnistry said

According to the Azerbaijan's MoD, the Azerbaijan Army Units completely control the operational situation.

Besides, the ministry calls the public to be restrained and refer only to official data.

---

