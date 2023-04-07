Next meeting is expected to be held in Shusha - Bilal Çakici

7 April 2023 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

As reported earlier, Baku hosted the opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY Member States at ADA University.

At the end of the event Bilal Çakıcı, the Deputy General Secretary of TURKSOY answered questions of journalists. Azernews reports that the TURKSOY Deputy General Secretary underlined the importance of this event and said that next event is expected to take place in Shusha.

"Today we held the 9th meeting of UNESCO National Commissions of TURKSOY member states within the framework of Shusha 2023, the cultural capital of the Turkic world. The next meeting will be be held in Shusha with the discussion of a number of important issues. We hope that the upcoming meeting in Shusha will be very successful."

