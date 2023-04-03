Azerbaijani MFA urges international community to voice concern on Armenian landmine threat

3 April 2023 02:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijanis continue to be killed and maimed by landmines planted by Armenia, said the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan in its twitter account.

“Today a military serviceman was killed by landmine explosion. Since the end of 2020-war 288 have become victims of landmine explosion, of whom 50 have died during the Patriotic War," the tweet said.

According to Azernews, the ministry also urged the international community to voice a concern on Armenian landmine threat.